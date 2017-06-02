Pulaski County jobless rate lowest since 2008

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s unemployment numbers for April were the lowest in nine years, and rates were down across the New River Valley following a March spike.

Pulaski County’s unemployment number dropped from 7.5 percent in March to a low 4.3 percent in April, one-tenth of a percentage point lower than the national jobless rate of 4.4 percent for the same time period.

“It is extremely encouraging to see our unemployment rate adjust to more closely reflect our local job market. The county uses this number as one of several indicators to gauge the county’s overall economic health. It is exciting to see us get all the way down to 4.3 percent, as this rate is tied for the lowest since April 2008 of 4.0 percent,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet noted this week.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2017.

Comments

comments