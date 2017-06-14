Pulaski County employees ‘live United’

Employees in Pulaski County local government offices joined together this year to Live United.

Donations they made through the Pulaski County United Way campaign will reach a variety of residents, from infants to seniors, and overcome a variety of challenges, from helping families in crisis situations to improving literacy skills so an adult can obtain a better job.

Employees doubled their giving this year.

Local government employees may know better than most the types of circumstances that many Pulaski County citizens face. Seeing these needs, they find ways to help. Giving through Pulaski County United Way is one way that they do this.

