Public providing leads on illegal tattooing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski police say the public has been “very helpful” in providing information for their investigation into illegal tattooing operations linked to Hepatitis C infections.

“We’re following up on more leads. We’ve received a lot of information from the public,” Officer Megan Jennings said when asked about the status of the investigation.

A search warrant was executed on Bland Street in Pulaski Friday evening in connection with the probe, but no charges have been filed “at this time.” Jennings says more search warrants are probably forthcoming.

The department issued a warning to citizens of the town and county Thursday that suspected “illegal” tattooing that has and continues to take place in Pulaski is leaving people infected with acute Hepatitis C, a potentially deadly and contagious disease that causes inflammation of the liver.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2017.

