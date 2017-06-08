Proposed middle school cost, location revealed

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

After months – some say years – of discussion and debate, the Pulaski County School Board officially rolled out a site and cost plan for a proposed new consolidated middle school during a public hearing Wednesday evening.

The $45.7 million price tag includes $220,000 for the purchase of property located alongside Route 11, across the highway from Cougar Xpress. Trevor Kimzey, a Gay & Neal Inc. engineer who has been working with RRMM Architects for the site portion of the middle school study, pointed out that the proposed site was centrally located between Dublin and Pulaski.

RRMM and Kimzey started with 13 sites they then narrowed to the best three after studies and visits. Those three sites, which they invested more time in studying, were all located along the Route 11 corridor between Dublin and Pulaski. Kimzey said they prioritized the top two, conducting more studies and looking at such details as how much earthwork would be required to create a “level pad.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2017.

Comments

comments