Police seeking suspects in unrelated cases

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Police Department issued two requests Thursday afternoon for the public’s assistant in identifying two suspects in unrelated investigations into automobile burglaries and suspicious activity.

In the first case, Pulaski police and neighboring agencies are looking for a man last seen traveling in a Honda van that is suspected of involvement in multiple auto break-ins, larcenies and credit card fraud, according to Officer Megan Jennings.

The suspect is known to change the license plates on the van, she added. Anyone knowing the identity of the man fitting the description is asked to call Det. W.A. Ratcliff at 540-440-0274.

In the other case, Jennings said, the department has received several reports of a suspicious white male who may be attempting to burglarize homes in the area of Sixth St. NW and Winfield Circle.

The man is believed to be in his mid-30s. He has blue eyes, is bald and has a goatee-style beard. Jennings said he typically doesn’t wear a shirt, and has a tattoo on his back.

Police remind the public to lock their doors, windows, outbuildings and exterior basement doors. Suspicious activity should be reported to Pulaski police at 994-8680.

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2017.

