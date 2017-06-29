Peanut butter ordered up for Yankees games

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Feeding America Southwest Virginia are encouraging Pulaski Yankees fans to bring a jar of peanut butter with them to three upcoming games.

No, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches aren’t on the menu for those games. You’ll still be able to get your favorite ballpark fare.

But with an eighth of Southwest Virginians facing hunger, Feeding America plans to collect those jars of peanut butter to help feed the hungry.

The nonprofit food bank, which serves Pulaski County and other parts of the New River and Roanoke valleys, is partnering with area Krogers and several radio stations to sponsor a spread peanut butter campaign for July.

“Peanut butter is consistently one of the most requested foods we distribute, but it is also the least donated item,” says Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia. “This nutritious, high-protein product is very much needed. We’re so excited to be working with [co-sponsors] this year to provide this versatile food to those facing hunger.”

Jars of peanut butter in plastic, not glass, containers are being collected 5-8 p.m. at Pulaski Yankees games on Friday, then on July 15-16. Kroger has agreed to match donations collected those nights, up to a total of $1,000.

Peanut butter also can be donated in the “Feed the Hungry” bin at the front of NRV Kroger stores and at Feeding America Southwest Virginia, 1025 Electric Road in Salem.

Throughout July, Feeding America Southwest Virginia also is accepting donations online to purchase peanut butter. Visit www.faswva.org/peanutbutter to donate.

Last year, the food bank collected more than 3,300 pounds of peanut butter from local churches, businesses and individuals.

Written by: Editor on June 29, 2017.

