Dr. Pat Huber was honored Tuesday at a “Passing the Torch” ceremony at New River Community College. The event was held as a formal transfer of duties from one leader of the college to the next.

Ever in good humor, Interim President Charlie White said that since it was a “formal” transfer ceremony, he recommended the formal attire he and Dr. Huber wore to the program and reception that was attended by about 150 faculty, staff and board members.

Dr. Huber begins her duties as the sixth president – and first woman president – of New River Community College on Saturday.

