Parrott residence damaged by fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Fire damaged a Parrott home Friday afternoon, displacing the family that lived there.

Chuck Nester, assistant chief of Twin Community Fire Department, said heavy smoke was coming from one end of the double-wide home when firefighters arrived on the scene of the approximately 12:30 p.m. fire.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. Nester said fire was contained to one side of the house. Damage was primarily due to smoke, but there was a little fire damage, he noted.

Red Cross was called to assist the residents since the home is not presently inhabitable.

Everyone was out of the house when firefighters arrived, Nester said.

Newbern Fire Department assisted Twin Community.

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2017.

