P.E.O. awards scholarships

P.E.O. Chapter H of Radford annually awards three local scholarships. Among the 2017 winners is Pulaski County High School graduate Mikayla Briana Cox.

Cox won a $1,500 Dorothy Collins scholarship. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Cox of Draper, and will attend James Madison University in the fall with plans to major in psychology.

Mary Elizabeth Elliott, a 2017 Radford High School graduate, also won a Dorothy Collins scholarship for $1,500. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenton Elliott, and will attend the University of South Carolina Upstate with plans to major in nursing.

Natalie Elise Cockram, also a RHS graduate, was awarded the $1,000 Susan Garst Glass Scholarship. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Cockram, and will attend Virginia Tech with plans to major in biology.

P.E.O. is a charitable organization started in 1869 to promote educational opportunities for women. The organization has six philanthropies that include Cottey College in Missouri, an independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women, and five programs that provide higher educational assistance with grants, awards, loans and scholarships.

Written by: Editor on June 28, 2017.

