Outdoor sculpture exhibition opens in Radford

RADFORD — Three sculptures selected from 18 entries are now on view in Radford’s first juried outdoor sculpture competition. The exhibition, titled “An Epic Journey,” runs through Sept. 15 in the Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage Park, and features works by award-winning artists Charlie Brouwer, Bob Doster and Hanna Jubran.

The exhibit is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the response we received for this first competition from artists in Virginia as well as four other states,” says Deborah Cooney, director of tourism. “This effort represents the beginning of a vision our tourism commission has for integrating art with the historic and outdoor assets here in our locality. While the exhibit is temporary, our goal is to establish a public art program throughout the business and recreation districts.”

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2017.

