Officials: Man planned to ‘leave in a body bag’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man fatally shot during a standoff in Pulaski May 14 yelled for police to shoot him and told them he was “going to leave in a body bag” before firing upon officers, according to a “summary of facts” issued Wednesday morning.

The summary is part of an opinion letter Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor issued Wednesday to a Virginia State Police special agent who investigated the incident. Fleenor ruled that the shooting of James Alvis Burton Sr. by a Pulaski County deputy was “legally justified in his defense of himself and other fellow officers.”

According to Fleenor, seven independent witnesses and at least 10 law enforcement officers observed the events described in the summary, and “not a single witness disputed the facts.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2017.

Comments

comments