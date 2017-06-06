Officer overcome by smoke saving man, dogs

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Christiansburg police officer was treated for smoke inhalation Sunday after rescuing a man and four dogs from a burning home, according to police.

In a prepared statement, Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Powell indicated Capt. Doug Weddle, a 17-year veteran of Christiansburg Police Department, was the first officer on the scene of the 12:53 p.m. fire on Hill Street.

Weddle entered the residence to check for occupants and found a sleeping male, along with four dogs. After removing the man and dogs from the residence, Weddle was overcome by smoke and was transported to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Fire destroyed the home. Powell said the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

