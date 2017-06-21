Nora Sheppard Sutherland Turpin

Nora Sheppard Sutherland Turpin, 74, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sifford Cemetery in Parrott, Va. At the conclusion of graveside services, the family will receive guests at the Cowboy Church across from Downtown Exxon in Pulaski, Va. To view full obituary please visit www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. 540-980-1700

