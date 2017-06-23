New auto service center to be unique

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When Mopar Express Lane opens its Pulaski service center along with the new Shelor dealership, it’ll be different from any of the company’s other facilities.

In fact, Shelor partner David Hagan says the local service center will serve as the prototype for future “stand-alone” centers nationwide.

Initial plans were for the new Shelor dealership on East Main Street to open in late June, but the project was delayed after Mopar Express Lane requested changes in the plans that will allow the quick-maintenance business to stand separate from the dealership.

Up until now, Express Lane’s have always been located within automobile dealerships. However, Hagan said the company is looking to expand its services beyond dealerships, so the Pulaski project was selected to be the prototype for this new venture.

Express Lane provides quick routine maintenance while you wait. Services such as oil changes, battery and tire replacement, inspections, coolant and transmission service, wiper blade replacements, etc. are available.

Written by: Editor on June 23, 2017.

Comments

comments