Nancy Elizabeth White Browning

Nancy Elizabeth White Browning, 80, of Dublin, Va. passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Norma White; husband, Johnny Garie Browning; son, John Brent Browning, and brothers, Troy and Gommie White.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy Brookner, Roger Brookner and Teresa Lester, Mark Brookner, Barry Browning of Christiansburg, Va., and Bryan and Brandy Browning of Salem, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Duncan of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Logan, Samantha, Christopher and Justin Brookner, Jessica Worrell, and Jessica, Victoria, Jacob and Addie Browning; brother and sister-in-law, Massie and Diane White of Dublin, Va., and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va., with Pastor Jerry Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

The Browning family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

