Music festival set to fund new skatepark

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A request for repairs at a skateboard park off Newbern Road in Pulaski has resulted in plans for a summer music festival to help pay for a brand new downtown skatepark.

The event – which includes 10 bands and 15 acoustic acts – was made possible through the combined efforts of many, including a Pulaskian who moved away but didn’t forget his hometown.

When around 20 young skateboarders asked town council to repair the well-worn park in April, council suggested the skaters raise monies to fix the broken pavement that made the surface unusable. In return, one council member, Joseph Goodman, said the town could possibly match whatever they raised.

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2017.

