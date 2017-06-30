Mother given chance to beat addiction

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman whom prosecutors allege gave birth to five drug-addicted babies is being given the chance to beat her addiction.

On the heels of a March ruling that would have prohibited the prosecution from presenting evidence of Michelle Lynn Donithan’s use of methamphetamine prior to the birth of her most recent child, a plea agreement was reached that places Donithan in the county’s intensive drug court program.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz said Donithan, 25, is being directly transported from New River Valley Regional Jail to New Life, a substance abuse treatment program located in Fairlawn.

