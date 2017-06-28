Michael Grim jumps with U.S. Army Golden Knights

Sometimes being principal of Pulaski County High School comes with unexpected perks, although Michael Grim wasn’t sure what to think when the local U.S. Army recruitment office asked him if he would like to jump from a plane.

“Are you serious?” a surprised Grim recalls asking them. But after he talked to people at the recruitment office in Christiansburg, he realized his jump could be used to create a solid relationship between the school and Army.

“One purpose is to show our appreciation to people like Mr. Grim who help us with recruiting opportunities. They have to be nominated. They can’t just be anybody. So, we nominated him,” explains Sgt. Anthony Register, with the Christiansburg recruitment office.

