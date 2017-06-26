Medicaid cuts would impact county schools

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If Republicans are able to garner enough votes to implement a Senate health bill as it was unveiled Thursday, Pulaski County Public School officials would have to make some “difficult decisions,” says Dr. Ben Tickle, director of special education.

According to information provided by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s office, proposed Medicaid cuts in the bill would threaten an estimated $33 million in Medicaid funding schools received for school-based services during the 2014-15 academic year (most recent reporting year).

In Pulaski County, that means an impact of nearly $100,000, based on Kaine’s figures and Tickle.

June 26, 2017.

