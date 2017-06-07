Massage therapist must surrender license

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A 40-year-old Dublin man who operated a massage therapy business in Radford can no longer work as a massage therapist after pleading guilty Tuesday to multiple counts of sexual battery.

David Lundy Flanagan Jr., who faced a total of 59 charges involving five accusers, entered into a plea agreement Tuesday whereby he pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated sexual battery and five counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Fifty-three other charges were not prosecuted.

According to Radford City Commonwealth’s attorney Chris Rehak, Flanagan received a total sentence of 10 years, with all but five months suspended and was fined $1,000. He said Flanagan already has credit for having served six months while awaiting trial.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2017.

Comments

comments