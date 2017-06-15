Mary Draper Ingles living history weekend set

Mary Draper Ingles’ life and story will be celebrated through exhibits and living history this weekend in Radford.

The Mary Draper Ingles Weekend Celebration includes a glimpse of late 1700s rural life in southwest Virginia at the Ingles Farm, where Ingles lived along the New River. The property, which is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, remains a working farm run by descendant Col. Lewis Ingles “Bud” Jeffries, the great-great-great-great grandson of Ingles.

The property includes a replica of the original cabin, livestock, graveyard and remnants of the site where Mary and her husband William operated a ferry and tavern.

