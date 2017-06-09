Marlene LaVerne Wheatley Jones

Marlene LaVerne Wheatley Jones, 74, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the New River Valley Medical Center.

Born Feb. 26, 1943, in Charleroi, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George Cooper Wheatley and Ida Mae Manown Wheatley. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.

Marlene was a homemaker and babysitter. She babysat many children whom to this day love and adore her.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Franklin Delano Jones Sr. of Pulaski; children Wanda and Johnny Saunders of Pulaski, Frankie Jr. and Sherry Jones of Hiwassee, Va., and Tina and Keith Turman of Allisonia, Va.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Patricia Baker of Florida.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Dan Lawson officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Sunday until service time at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Ministries, 1021 MacGill Street, Pulaski toward the “Feeding the Children Fund.”

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

