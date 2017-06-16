Margaret Evelyn Jones

Margaret Evelyn Jones, 94, of Dublin, Va., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1923 at Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late Clarence Early and Rosa Etta Hoback Stoots. She attended French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Emory Jones; her son, James Clifford “Jim” Jones and a grandson, William Cecil Jones Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Clarence Emory and Judy Jones, Jerry and Doris Jones, William Cecil Jones Sr., and Louise Jones; 11 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. David Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery, Poplar Hill, Va. The family will receive friends Friday at French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church from 5-8 p.m.

The Jones family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va. avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

