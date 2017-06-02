Margaret Estell Hogston Linkous

Margaret Estell Hogston Linkous, 82, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, June 1, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

She was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Smyth County, Va., the daughter of the late Ruth Tolley Taylor and the late Otis Hogston. Margaret was proud to be a Registered Nurse, and worked for more than 30 years at St. Alban’s Hospital in Radford, Va., and was a long-time member of the Pulaski Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Eugene Linkous Sr.; son Douglas Eugene Linkous Jr.; daughters Helen Graham and husband Garry of Pulaski, Susan Goodykoontz and husband Joseph of Parrott, Va., Peggy Porter and husband David of Ladysmith, Va., and Carla Linkous and husband Samuel B. Stewart of Decatur, Ga.; sister Linda Ruth Taylor Catron and husband Ernest of Chilhowie, Va.; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Pulaski Presbyterian Church in America, Pulaski. The family will receive friends 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Interment will be private in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Pulaski Presbyterian Church or to the Bell of Hope Memorial at Mental Health America.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

