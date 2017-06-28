Man guilty of mowing down seagulls

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man was fined and ordered to serve a day in jail for each bird he killed by driving his car through a flock of seagulls gathered at Dublin Walmart in January.

Dillon Ayers Lawson, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident, was convicted in Pulaski County General District Court of seven counts of animal cruelty and one count of driving recklessly in a parking lot. He was fined $450 — $50 per bird and $100 for reckless driving. He also was ordered to serve six days of a seven-day jail sentence. Since he is employed, he was allowed to report to jail Friday.

