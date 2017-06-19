Locals to ‘Relay’ against cancer Saturday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

More than 1.6 million people were diagnosed with cancer in the United States last year. But if a group of area residents have their way, the world will be freed from the pain and suffering caused by the disease.

Saturday, hundreds of people will gather in Pulaski County High School’s Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium to raise money for cancer research by taking part in Relay for Life of Pulaski County and Radford. This year’s theme is “Disney – Wish Upon a Cure.”

The local Relay is part of American Cancer Society’s International Relay for Life that is considered to be the “world’s largest and most impactful” fundraiser aimed at ending cancer. Each year an estimated 4 million people take part in Relay for Life events worldwide.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 19, 2017.

Comments

comments