Littering, loitering still issue at park, trail

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Last week, someone set a wastebasket on fire inside a public restroom located outside the historic Pulaski Train Depot – for the second time.

Two weeks ago, Mike McMillion, owner of the bike shop inside the depot, filled three industrial-sized trash bags with garbage from beneath the first bridge after entering Dora Trail from Kiwanis Park. A week later, tin cans, wrappers and plastic bags were again beginning to accumulate under the same bridge.

While increased police bike patrols had been discussed as a solution last fall, town staff and the police department are now looking at additional avenues to address littering and loitering issues along Dora Trail and at Kiwanis Park, adjacent to the depot.

