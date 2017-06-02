Last chance for Cyber Camp registration

Those interested in the free Pulaski County Cyber Camp must register now in order to participate in the June 26-30 sessions for rising sixth through ninth graders.

Only 30 spots were available when registration began for the camp hosted by Pulaski County High School’s CTE Department. Topics covered in the 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily sessions include robotics, computer networks, field trips, mobile technology, coding and 3-D printing.

Breakfast and lunch are provided, and campers receive a T-shirt and will attend off-campus field trips. The sessions are led by school staff members, who are assisted by 2016 Cyber Camp students.

Parents will need to provide daily transportation to and from PCHS for the camp.

Call PCHS at 643-0747.

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2017.

