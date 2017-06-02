Lady Cougar volleyball moving forward

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Just a short time has passed since former JV head coach Ted Prol took over as the newest varsity head coach of the Lady Cougar volleyball team, but he’s already been busy moving the program forward.

Thursday members of the program gathered together to celebrate a new addition to the locker room area. With the help of former head coach Alison Sutphin, coach Prol has mounted a record board outside of the locker room for all to see. The goal of the board is to illustrate the success of the program and give the players goals to work towards each game and each season.

“The records right now only illustrate from 2014 through 2016,” Prol said. “We’re currently working with The Southwest Times to gather all of the records for the program, but a lot of those were either lost or never kept up over the years. We want to catch all of that history up and show people just what we have accomplished, and at the same time it will help us set new goals. We’ve been working hard to rebuild this program, and we’re expecting to see some results soon.”

In addition to the new record board, the players also began another new tradition.

“We’ve installed name plates with season and jersey numbers inside the lids of their lockers,” Prol said. “We started with the names and info from last season. At the end of the upcoming season we’ll add those players names and numbers. The new tradition will continue every season from this point forward, with each player adding her name to build on the tradition. It will be a way of reminding the future players of the players who came before them.”

While the new board and name plates are a great thing, Prol knows that there is plenty of work to be done before the start of the 2017 season.

“So far our off-season conditioning and open gym program have been successfu,” he said. “We’ve had good run outs, with as many as 26 ladies coming out to increase their strength and hone their playing skills. In addition to the players we have returning from last season, there have been some rising freshmen join in on the workouts. I’ve been told that our middle school teams had some really big turnouts already for their workouts. That’s a good sign.”

After a successful trip to the University of Tennessee last year that earned them a team championship at the Volunteers camp, Prol has even bigger plans this year.

“We’re proud to announce that we have 21 young ladies who will be attending the Penn State Volleyball Camp July 15-19,” Prol said. “There will be teams there from all across the country. Along with facing some of the top competition in the country at the camp, we plan to set aside time to visit and honor those individuals who passed away at the 9-11 Flight 93 National Memorial Site the day before we start camp.”

With a solid base of players returning from both the varsity and JV teams last season, as well as a very good group of incoming freshmen from both county middle schools, the future for Lady Cougar volleyball looks bright.

“We have a lot of new talent coming into the program and we look to continue the success that we had from last season,” Prol said. “Volleyball is continuing to grow here in Pulaski County through the middle school and travel programs.”

The volleyball team is meeting from 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the PCHS gym. This is for all upcoming freshmen through seniors. Each Saturday there will be workout session at the PCHS feildhouse from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Players should bring a water bottle and either an exercise mat or beach towel to perform pilates and yoga exercises on each day.

Those wishing to participate must have a VHSL physical form on file with the school before practicing.For more information contact coach Prol at tedprol@yahoo.com.

