Kathy S. Haga Worrell

Kathy S. Haga Worrell, 60, of Pulaski, Va., moved to her heavenly home Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

She was born Dec. 21, 1956, in Pulaski, the daughter of Ella Thompson Haga and the late Friel Haga Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Archie Worrell; grandmother Cleo Thompson; and sister Lida Lewis.

Surviving are her mother, Ella Thompson Haga; son James Haga; sisters Cynthia Burnett, Patricia Ayers and Linda Rigney; brothers Friel Haga Jr., Roger A. Haga and Tony Thompson; special friend Steve Quesenberry; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by the family to help with the financial needs of Kathy’s cremation. These may be mailed to Ella T. Haga, 1165 Gunne Place, Pulaski VA 24301.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on June 13, 2017.

