July 4 Veterans Remembrance Ceremony set

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County Courthouses Exhibits Committee will again honor all veterans and members of our armed forces with a July 4 Veterans Remembrance Ceremony beginning at noon Tuesday at the Pulaski Theatre.

Several organizations will participate in the ceremony, including VFW Post 1184, American Legion Post 7, AMVETS and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In addition, the Wilderness Road Chorus will sing patriotic songs, with Boy Scout Troop 48 and Girl Scout

Troop 1247 also participating in the ceremony.

Guest speaker is Dennis Kitts, retired manager of Training and Development for BAE Systems at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Kitts retired last year after a career of almost 30 years of perfect attendance at the arsenal. The topic of his presentation is the history of Radford Arsenal, the Dublin Bagging Plant (New River Ordnance) and

Staff Village in Dublin.

After Kitts’ presentation, the ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” on the lawn of the

Old Pulaski County Courthouse at the War Memorial, followed by refreshments in the New River Room of the Old Courthouse. Tours of the Old Courthouse will also be offered by members of the Courthouses Exhibits Committee.

The ceremony is welcome to everyone.

Written by: Editor on June 29, 2017.

