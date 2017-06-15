Judge: ‘Offensive touching’ was intentional

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 74-year-old registered sex offender charged with the sexual battery of a teenager was sentenced to 12 months in jail Tuesday after being convicted of assault and battery instead.

Although she didn’t convict Robert Shannon Carr of a sex offense, Pulaski County General District Court Judge Erin DeHart said she believes Carr’s intent from the start was to take advantage of the 19-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld due to the nature of the case.

The victim testified during a four-hour trial Tuesday afternoon that she was waiting for a public transit bus at a Pulaski convenience store April 6, 2016 when Carr, seated in his vehicle, offered to give her a ride. When she told him no, he left.

