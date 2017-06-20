Jennifer Spearin Powers

Jennifer Spearin Powers, 44, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017, at her home in Pulaski.

She was director of New River Community Corrections and Pretrial Services and a member of Thornspring United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Thomas Lindamood.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Powers; parents, Jack and Dorothy Spearin; stepchildren, Andrew and Ashleigh Powers; brothers, Wesley and Jeff Spearin; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Kenny Pennington; nieces, Kaitlyn Pennington, Tanya Spearin and Brook Spearin; nephews, Jake and James Spearin; three great-nieces; and her puppies, Cooper and Charlie.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1p.m. Wednesday at Thornspring United Methodist Church. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Teresa Tolbert and the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating. Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to Pulaski-Radford Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018 or at www.cancer.org.

The Powers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on June 20, 2017.

Comments

comments