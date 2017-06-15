James ‘Lefty’ Hagood Stevens Jr.

James “Lefty” Hagood Stevens Jr., 70, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, June 9, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 22, 1946, in South Boston, Va., the son of the late Frances Stevens Austin and James Hagood Stevens Sr. Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of Lions International. Jim graduated from Lees-McRae and Mars Hill Colleges with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Randy Eley, and nephew Brook Davis Eley.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lavelva Bowers Stevens of Pulaski; sister Donia Eley of Pulaski; nephew Hunter Eley and wife Lael and their two children of Los Angeles, Calif.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Terrie Sternberg officiating. Internment will be private. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions in memory of Jim to the Organ Fund of Trinity Lutheran Church, 2 Fifth Street NW, Pulaski VA 24301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

