Jail time given for violating probation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man facing up to 27 years in prison for violating probation by receiving new charges will serve six months instead.

Chad Wesley Harlow, 29, of Pulaski pleaded no contest to violating probation on convictions of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, malicious wounding and possession of cocaine.

Harlow, who has three sons, one age 9 and the other two year-old twins, told the court he was doing well on probation until he got into an “unhealthy relationship” with the twin’s mother.

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2017.

