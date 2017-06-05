Jail time given for probation violation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman whose attorney described her as “her own worse enemy” will have to serve three months in jail for violating probation on 2002 and 2008 convictions for forgery and embezzlement.

Karen Kay Woolridge Winkle, 48, of Dublin, was brought back before the court for receiving a new conviction, failing to pay restitution and testing positive for a non-prescribed controlled substance.

Although it was Winkle’s first probation violation, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor told the court that’s only due to the “patience and generosity” of the defendant’s probation officer, Lori Hale. “She continues to violate” probation conditions, he added.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2017.

