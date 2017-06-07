Increase in tax revenue positive sign for county

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County generated more than $450,000 in sales tax receipts for March, or almost $111,000 more than the same period a year ago.

The 1 percent sales tax resulted in a state distribution of $451,666 to Pulaski County, according to Treasurer Melinda Worrell’s May report. The report is always two months behind the period for which the sales tax distribution is received by the county.

By comparison, the county received $340,836 in March 2016.

“We are starting to see positive signs from various local economic indicators, such as a nine-year low unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, and now meaningful spikes in our sales tax receipts,” County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said this week. “Local sales tax is a bellwether for communities to measure economic health, and it is exciting to see sales and use growing for Pulaski County.”

