Ida Alice Bell McFall

Ida Alice Bell McFall, 93, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Carrington Place, Wytheville, Va.

She was born Sept. 11, 1923, in Corinna, Maine, and was the daughter of the late Ami and Carrie Blake Bell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Eugene McFall, as well as brothers Aubrey Bell and Kenneth Bell Sr.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas E. McFall and Barbara P. McFall; daughters and sons-in-law Doris M. Ratliffe and C. Wayne Ratliffe, and Linda M. Buzzelli and Roy F. Buzzelli; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her soul sister, Polly Houston; and her friends at Carrington Place.

The family thanks Alicia Cox and Teresa Corbin, as well as her caretakers and employees at Carrington Place, for all of the loving care she received.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Interment will follow in the Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home where the family will receive friends. Our Mother has chosen to be cremated.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

