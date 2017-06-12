I-81 lane closures scheduled for Montgomery County

Weather permitting, an around-the-clock right-lane closure on northbound Interstate 81 will impact traffic in Montgomery County between mile markers 119 and 121 for a 36-hour time period beginning today.

The lane will be closed starting at 9 p.m. today, and will remain closed continuously until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A paving contractor will be working around the clock to excavate deep into the pavement to repair underlying drains, replace base stone and repave.

Before and after the 36-hour right-lane closure between mile markers 119 and 121, additional nighttime lane closures for paving on I-81 may be in place 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Heavy congestion is possible, so drivers should expect delays or seek alternate routes.

For information on traffic conditions, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org for real-time traffic information. Twitter subscribers can receive 511 updates by following @511southwestva.

