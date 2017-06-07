Hot dog stand demonstrates ‘if you build it, they will come’

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The mascot for Pulaski’s newest hot dog vendor is a 9-pound dachshund named Oscar.

The wiener pooch is also the CEO, according to David Hodges and Melvin Whitaker, who man the dog stand called Li’l Oscar’s Lunch on the Run that sets up shop every Thursday and Saturday in the Maple Shade Plaza. Hodges is the owner and Whitaker is an associate.

“It’s something I’ve always thought about since I was a little boy,” Hodges explains of the lifelong dream that became a reality when the hot dog stand opened the last week of April.

Just a year ago, Hodges sustained injuries to his left arm and leg in a car accident.

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2017.

