Horse show slated at fairgrounds

Horseman’s Association of Southwest Virginia is holding its annual horse show at 10 a.m. Saturday at New River Valley Fairgrounds on Route 100. The show was postponed May 6 due to rain.
This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Janet Seabolt, a longtime member and supporter of the Association. It features cash prizes for classes, including game classes, which start at 10 a.m. Show classes, which cover a variety of riding disciplines, begin at 1 p.m.
Sponsors include NRV Furniture, Radford; Horizon Equine Center, Dublin; Back to Nature Landscape and Construction, Blacksburg; The Western Store, Christiansburg; The Tan Line, Pulaski; El Charo Mexican Grill, Radford; Central Barber and Beauty Shop, Radford; and Todd’s Jewelry, Christiansburg.
