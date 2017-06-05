HISTORY GETS A FACELIFT: New pavilion offers multiple uses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’s a common scene on a baseball night at Calfee Park: fans seated around tables eating dinner while others line up at the concession stand for food, file in through the entrance or socialize with friends.

It can get quite congested around the south entrance to the park. Not to mention the fact it’s hard to see the action on the field from the concourse.

Shelor Motor Mile, which owns the stadium, is addressing that issue in 2017 and for years to come with a new pavilion and expanded concourse being added at the south entrance. It’s part of another half-million-dollar investment being put into the historic ballpark.

