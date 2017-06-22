Hazel Viola Taylor Manning

Hazel Viola Taylor Manning, 86, of Dublin, Va., passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

She was born in Pulaski County June 22, 1930, the daughter of the late Henry Allen Taylor and Margie Mabry Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Roy Manning, and a son, John Douglas Manning.

Surviving are her children and spouses; Mary Ann and Gary Downes, Pauline and Rufus Muncy, Donald and Brenda Manning; sisters, Geneva Sutphin, Betty Frazier, Jenny Walker and Eva Hutchison; brothers, Calvin Taylor and Clinton Taylor; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday, 6-7p.m., with the funeral service at 7 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David Butcher officiating. Burial will be Sunday morning at 11 in Montgomery Cemetery on Highland Road in Pulaski County, Va.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on June 22, 2017.

Comments

comments