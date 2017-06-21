Harold Douglas Stout

Harold Douglas Stout, age 81, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C.

Born April 11, 1936 in Pulaski, Va. he was the son of the late William Monroe Stout and Myrtle Mae Chrisley Stout. His son, Timothy Douglas Stout; sister, Marie French, and brother, William M Monroe Stout Jr. also preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and National Guard. He retired from Radford Arsenal as a property administrator for the government.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Gray Stout of Pulaski, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Laina and Darrell Mitchell of Pulaski, Va.; daughter-in-law, Charlene Stout of Mobile, Ala.; grandchildren, Travis Mitchell and wife, Rena, Trevor Mitchell and wife, Morgan, Andrew Stout and wife, Randi, Anna Stout Kilburn and husband, Kenneth; great-grandchildren, Ariana Mitchell, Braelyn Mitchell, Camree Mitchell, Addy Mitchell, Garrett Kilburn and Gray Stout, and nephews, Jeff Stout and Frankie French.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Pulaski Church of God (Bobwhite Boulevard), with Pastor Travis Gore officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the church.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va. is handling arrangements for the family.

