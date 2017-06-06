Handgun safety class offered

New River Community College is offering a handgun safety class June 13 and June 15.

Both class meetings are 6 to 9 p.m. at 206 Edwards Hall on the Dublin campus. Range time is offered June 17.

Cost of the course is $60.

The six-hour classroom portion of the course, instructed by Joey Williams, is required. Range time is optional. The class is intended for individuals who are applying for a handgun permit through the courts, and covers topics such as the nomenclature of revolvers and/or semi-automatic handguns, and safety issues related to handgun ownership. Participants will also learn how to care for, maintain and store their handguns.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/handgunsafety062017.

