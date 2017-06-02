Grant will help advance Third Street development

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski has once again been selected by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to receive brownfields grant funding that will enable it to focus on ensuring properties along Third Street are ready for redevelopment.

Brownfields are commercial facilities or properties with redevelopment potential that have either real or perceived environmental contaminants. With a history of furniture, textile and chemical industries, many properties in Pulaski are considered brownfields.

By assessing sites and remediating any contaminants that are found, the properties become more attractive to developers and banks being asked to fund development there.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2017.

Comments

comments