Glenna Nadine Loftus

Glenna Nadine Loftus, 75, died from heart complications Saturday, June 10, 2017, at her home in Fairlawn, Va.

Glenna was born March 4, 1942, in Racine, W.Va., to Bethel and Effie Graley. On Sept. 7, 1966, she married Lloyd Loftus from Costa, W.Va., and moved to Fairlawn, where she began to raise her two sons, Lloyd Kevin Loftus and Andrew Craig Loftus. Glenna spent her entire life doing what made her the happiest: loving and caring for her family and for her friends.

Glenna was a proud and active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution who enjoyed volunteering and making new friends as often as possible. Glenna was never one to let herself become bored, and was constantly learning how to do new things throughout her life. She loved gardening, quilting, crafting, painting and conversing with people about our family, history and culture. Each and every friendship she ever made was special, inspiring, and brought her joy and happiness.

Glenna is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd Loftus of Fairlawn; sons Kevin Loftus of Littleton, Colo., and Craig Loftus of Johnson City, Tenn.; granddaughter Cassandra of Littleton; sisters Annette Shaffer of Elkview, W.Va., and Sharon Cain of Ashford, W.Va.; and brothers Clarence Graley of Biloxi, Miss., and Curtis Graley of Dunellon, Fla.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

The Loftus family is being cared for by Mullins Funeral Home of Radford.

