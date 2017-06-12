Gardners embark on restoration of 121-year-old Draper church as a venue for the community

By Lynn Adams

Few would believe Debbie Gardner approaches a business venture without a plan. After all, it was 15 years ago in 2002 that she and husband Bill started New River Retreat, the vacation rental properties located on Claytor Lake, the New River and New River Trail that attract thousands of visitors each year, boosting Pulaski County’s tourism economy.

The Gardners followed that venture with the 2008 purchase of the Draper Mercantile, which houses the Blue Door Café, one of the top dining, catering and event venues in the county since its opening.

From those successful beginnings has grown the Village Shoppes of the Draper Mercantile, the business centerpiece for the community, which includes The Junction Bike Shop, The Marketplace and Draper Blooms. Add to that burgeoning empire Merc Farms, which consists of a 10,000-square-foot barn, chicken coop, greenhouse and outside garden which provide produce, herbs and farm fresh eggs for the Blue Door Café.

Despite the business acumen that jettisoned the Gardners to the apex of entrepreneurship, their latest acquisition is one based more on faith than financial return.

“When asked exactly what we will you do with a church, I can’t help but again think of this quote [by inspiration author C. JoyBell C.] that often comes to mind as I think of the right direction this building deserves,” Debbie admits when talking about the April acquisition of the Draper Christian Church.

“I have come to accept the feeling of not knowing where I am going. And I have trained myself to love it. Because it is only when we are suspended in mid-air with no landing in sight, that we force our wings to unravel and, alas, begin our flight. And as we fly, we still may not know where we are going to. But the miracle is in the unfolding of the wings. You may not know where you’re going, but you know that so long as you spread your wings, the winds will carry you.”

JoyBell C.

“With that quote in mind, our hope is that the addition of the chapel will be a much needed and wonderful way of serving the Merc Village as well as our own community,” Debbie says.

The Gardners, along with Bill’s brother Brian, who moved to Draper from Charlotte, N.C., when the church was purchased, were joined last week by construction visionary Mike Keorte to mark the 121st anniversary of the former Disciples of Christ church with a Renovation Groundbreaking Ceremony that launched a new chapter in the life of what will now be known as Draper Chapel.

The ceremony served as the tangible starting point for a commitment of time and money for the resurrection of the 1,410-square-foot building, located at 3091 Greenbriar Road. The quaint country church includes the narthex, sanctuary and 1,080-square-foot basement that has an open space, kitchenette and three meeting rooms.

Draper Chapel will become an important part of the Village of the Draper Mercantile, offering a venue for small weddings, special events, recovery programs and even a hostel for Route 76 bikers. The chapel, which conducted its first prayer service Wednesday morning for employees at the Village Shoppes, will also be open at certain times for prayer and meditation.

“The church basement is currently being designed as a lounge area for recovery meetings, which is much needed in this area,” explains Deb Hildebrand, marketing director for the Merc. “However, after interviewing Route 76 TransAmerica bikers the past six weeks, I am personally really excited about the possibility of creating a hostel for the bikers in the basement. At night, when a Route 76 biker needs a place to rest, we will be offering the classrooms of the church as a hostel area. The cross-country bikers, who already camp out back of both of the churches in Draper, need restrooms and a more comfortable, safe environment to rest, and it is one of our goals to create that for them.”

The Gardners’ great love for Draper continues through their commitment to the renovation of this historic church, because from humble beginnings comes greatness.

