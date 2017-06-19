Free meals coming to RES, PMS

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Free breakfasts and lunches were added to Critzer and Pulaski elementary schools two years ago, and now students at two other county schools will get to take advantage of this program when school resumes in the fall.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) allows schools with 40 percent or more students identified as low-income to qualify for no-cost meals. Starting in the 2017-18 school year, all students at Riverlawn Elementary and Pulaski Middle schools will get to participate in this program, along with CES and PES.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 19, 2017.

Comments

comments