Four charged with illegal tattooing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Four search warrants served in Pulaski this month have led to the arrests of four men on charges of illegal tattooing.

Christopher S. Alley, 26, of Meadowview Drive; Bradley A. Cook, 29, of Lake Street; Timothy A. Hagee, 34, of Tower St.; and Keith A. Brogan, 39, of Bland Street, were arrested Wednesday on charges of tattooing without a license. Brogan also is charged with tattooing/body piercing of minors and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

All charges are Class 1 misdemeanors carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months and a $2,500 fine. All four suspects were released from custody on personal recognizance bonds.

Written by: Editor on June 9, 2017.

